President Biden To Host PM Modi For Official State Visit To U.S. On June 22: White House

President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an Official State Visit to the United States.

10 May 2023, 7:22 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Narendra Modi/ Twitter)</p></div>
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Narendra Modi/ Twitter)
President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, the White House announced on Wednesday.

"The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together", White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement while announcing the visit.

She said that Prime Minister Modi's visit will strengthen two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and their shared resolve to elevate strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space.

"The leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security", she added.

