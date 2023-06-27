Premature To Predict Deficit Monsoon In 2023: Nomura

The India Meteorological Department and the Skymet Weather Services Pvt. have predicted an increase in rainfall over the next two weeks as well as typical monsoon conditions across India in the first half of July.

While the formation of Cyclone Biparjoy led to the first fortnight of June to observe rainfall 37% of its long-period average, the good onset of rain in the past week across different regions has lead to a reduction in pan-India monsoon deficit to 28% below its long-period average, the brokerage said in a note on Tuesday.

The regional rain distribution this week in the peninsular southern India and central India have also increased and numbers grow closer to the long-period average.

The occurrence of El Nino—unusual warming or above-average sea-surface temperatures in central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean—would have a potential impact in the latter half of August and early September, Nomura said. However, there is a strong possibility of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole that would neutralise El Nino, it said.

The IOD is the difference in ocean surface temperature between a western pole in the western Indian Ocean and an eastern pole in the eastern Indian Ocean. A positive IOD causes greater precipitation in the western Indian Ocean region.