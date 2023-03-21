Pre-Monsoon Showers Have Started To Recede In Most Parts Of India, Says IMD Head

Pre-monsoon shower spells—which happen once in two or three decades—have impacted crops but have started to recede in most parts of the country, said RK Jenamani, head of the India Meteorological Department.

On Tuesday, Mumbai woke up to unseasonal rains, which reduced the city's temperature.

Over the last 24 hours, the weather in north India has been "severe" and India does not witness this type of hailstorms and showers in March, Jenamani said.

"If we compare the temperature with last year, the heat waves started from March 11 in Gujarat, spreading all across the country. But this year, it is in contrast to what we saw last year," Jenamani said in an interview with BQ Prime.

Shower spells have already reduced significantly in central India, Gujarat, Maharashtra and peninsular India. However, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to witness another spell of rains from March 23, Jenamani said.