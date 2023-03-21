BQPrimeNationPre-Monsoon Showers Have Started To Recede In Most Parts Of India, Says IMD Head
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pre-Monsoon Showers Have Started To Recede In Most Parts Of India, Says IMD Head

IMD predicted the pre-monsoon showers and advised farmers to harvest the matured crops, Jenamani said.
BQPrime
21 Mar 2023, 6:54 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/ko/@eugenetriguba?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Eugene Triguba</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/rain?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Eugene Triguba on Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

Pre-monsoon shower spells—which happen once in two or three decades—have impacted crops but have started to recede in most parts of the country, said RK Jenamani, head of the India Meteorological Department.

On Tuesday, Mumbai woke up to unseasonal rains, which reduced the city's temperature.

Over the last 24 hours, the weather in north India has been "severe" and India does not witness this type of hailstorms and showers in March, Jenamani said.

"If we compare the temperature with last year, the heat waves started from March 11 in Gujarat, spreading all across the country. But this year, it is in contrast to what we saw last year," Jenamani said in an interview with BQ Prime.

Shower spells have already reduced significantly in central India, Gujarat, Maharashtra and peninsular India. However, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to witness another spell of rains from March 23, Jenamani said.

Pre-monsoon showers have impacted crops this year, the IMD head said.

The department had predicted the pre-monsoon showers and advised farmers to harvest matured crops, Jenamani said. "The impact is very limited and things are better."

Watch The Full Interview Here:

ALSO READ

Pre-Monsoon Rain To Bring Respite Soon: Skymet

Opinion
Pre-Monsoon Rain To Bring Respite Soon: Skymet
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Nation News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Anjali Rai
Anjali Rai covers markets and business news at BQ Prime...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT