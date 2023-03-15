Pre-Monsoon Rain To Bring Respite Soon: Skymet

Most parts of the country are likely to witness an "unusually prolonged" pre-monsoon rain, which will bring some respite from the hot-weather conditions, according to Skymet Weather Services Pvt.

The entire country, except the west coast, is likely to experience rain or thundershowers from March 17–21. It may continue till March 23 or 24, Mahesh Palawat, vice president for meteorology and climate change, said.

However, the temperature will again spike to above-normal levels following these showers, Palawat told BQPrime in an interview on Wednesday.