Polls In J-K Will Be Held At 'Right Time' Keeping Security Situation In Mind: EC

In response to another question, Kumar said announcements of freebies always have the 'tadka' of populism and the public has the right to know from where the freebies will come.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days from November 7-30 and votes will be counted for the five states on December 3, the Election Commission said, setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls semi-finals.