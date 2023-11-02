Political Conspiracy Behind ED Summons To Kejriwal, Opposition Leaders Targeted: AAP

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Today, the Delhi chief minister was asked to appear before the ED. He wrote to the ED, saying the summons does not make it clear in which capacity he is being called -- as a witness or as a suspect, in his capacity as an individual, chief minister or AAP national convener." "How did BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in his interviews with a news agency say that Kejriwal will be arrested? This means that this is a political conspiracy. There are five states where elections are happening and being the national convener, Kejriwal has to go for campaigning," said Bharadwaj, a cabinet minister in the Delhi government. Bharadwaj alleged that it was a 'political conspiracy' by the BJP and claimed that they were targeting leaders from opposition parties.