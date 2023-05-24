PNB SO Recruitment 2023: Where To Apply, Vacancies, Salary Details, Date Of Exam
Punjab National Bank has announced vacancies for a total of 240 posts of Specialist Officers
Punjab National Bank on Wednesday has announced various vacancies for PNB Specialist Officer Recruitment on its official website www.pnbindia.in. The vacancies for a total of 240 posts of Specialist Officers.
PNB SO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates, Vacancies
The opening date for online registration is May 24, 2023, while the closing date for online registration is June 11, 2023. The tentative date of online test is July 2, 2023. The vacancies are for the following posts:
Officer-Credit
Officer-Industry
Officer-Civil Engineer
Officer-Electrical Engineer
Officer-Architect
Officer-Economics
Manager-Economics
Manager-Data Scientist
Senior Manager-Data Scientist
Manager-Cyber Security
Senior Manager- Cyber Security
Screengrab of PNB Bank notification
PNB SO Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
Before applying online, candidates should scan and upload their photograph, signature, thumb impression, handwritten declaration image ready.
Click on the official website www.pnbindia.in
Click on "click here for new registration"
A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system which will be displayed
Note down the Provisional registration number and password.
Carefully fill in the online application as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible
Click on Save and Next
Verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required.
Click on the complete registration button only after verifying everything.
General Instructions for Applicants for Filling The Form
Please take note that all the information provided in the online application, including the candidate's Name, Category, Date of Birth, Post applied for, Address, Mobile Number, Email ID, Centre of Examination, and other particulars, will be considered final. No changes or modifications will be permitted after the submission of the online application form. Therefore, candidates are requested to fill in the online application form with utmost care, as we will not entertain any correspondence regarding changes to the details.
While filling out the form, please refrain from using special characters, as they will not be allowed. If a candidate is unable to complete the application form in one go, they can save the entered data. Upon saving the data, the system will generate a provisional registration number and password, which will be displayed on the screen.
It is essential to ensure that the candidate's name, as well as the name of their father, husband, etc., is spelled correctly in the application, matching the information on their certificates, mark sheets, photo identity proofs, etc. Any discrepancies or alterations may result in disqualification of the candidature.
An online application will only be considered valid if it is complete in all respects, including a proper passport-size photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and a handwritten declaration uploaded in the online application form. Additionally, successful fee payment is also required for the application to be considered valid.