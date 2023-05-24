PNB SO Recruitment 2023: Where To Apply, Vacancies, Salary Details, Date Of Exam

Please take note that all the information provided in the online application, including the candidate's Name, Category, Date of Birth, Post applied for, Address, Mobile Number, Email ID, Centre of Examination, and other particulars, will be considered final. No changes or modifications will be permitted after the submission of the online application form. Therefore, candidates are requested to fill in the online application form with utmost care, as we will not entertain any correspondence regarding changes to the details.

While filling out the form, please refrain from using special characters, as they will not be allowed. If a candidate is unable to complete the application form in one go, they can save the entered data. Upon saving the data, the system will generate a provisional registration number and password, which will be displayed on the screen.

It is essential to ensure that the candidate's name, as well as the name of their father, husband, etc., is spelled correctly in the application, matching the information on their certificates, mark sheets, photo identity proofs, etc. Any discrepancies or alterations may result in disqualification of the candidature.

An online application will only be considered valid if it is complete in all respects, including a proper passport-size photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and a handwritten declaration uploaded in the online application form. Additionally, successful fee payment is also required for the application to be considered valid.