PM's Announcements Will Provide Clear Focus On Growth Of Space Sector: Industry

Reacting to the prime minister's announcements, Pawan Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, said, "So good to hear this. Indian space sector is soaring with more and more ambitious goals. I am sure our private sector will significantly contribute to this lofty goals set by Narendra Modi ji."

"We believe today's announcement of timelines by the prime minister will steadfast India's commitment to bring about our new lease of possibilities for our country in space and drive innovation in this new journey," Lt. Gen. A K Bhatt (Retd.), Director General, Indian Space Association, told PTI.