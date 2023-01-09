PMO Reviews Joshimath Situation, Says People's Safety Immediate Priority

Central government agencies and experts are assisting Uttarakhand to prepare plans to deal with the Joshimath situation and the immediate priority is the safety of the people, the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday after holding a high-level review meeting.

Affected families are being shifted to safe locations, a PMO statement said, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned and has taken stock of the situation with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

One team of the National Disaster Response Force and four teams of the State Disaster Response Force have already reached Joshimath, where people are in alarm due to land subsidence and cracks developing in hundreds of houses.