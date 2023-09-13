PM Modi To Visit Madhya Pradesh And Chhattisgarh On September 14; Check Full Schedule Here

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

This state-of-the-art refinery, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 49,000 crore, and will produce about 1200 KTPA (Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum) of ethylene and propylene, which are a vital component for various sectors like textiles, packaging, pharma, among others.

This will reduce the country's import dependence and will be a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the statement said.

During the programme, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of ten projects namely ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone’ in Narmadapuram district; two IT parks in Indore; a Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam; and six new industrial areas across Madhya Pradesh.

The ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone, Narmadapuram’ will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 460 crore.

The ‘IT Park 3 and 4’ in Indore, will be built at a cost of about 550 crore, provide impetus to the IT and ITES sector.

Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam will be built at a cost of more than Rs 460 crore and is envisaged to become a major hub for important sectors like textiles, automobile, pharmaceuticals, among others.

The park will be well connected to Delhi Mumbai Expressway and will provide a major boost to economic development of the entire region, generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth.

With the aim of promoting balanced regional development and uniform employment opportunities in the state, six new industrial areas will also be developed at Shajapur, Guna, Mauganj, Agar Malwa, Narmadapuram and Maksi at a cumulative cost of about Rs 310 crore.