PM Narendra Modi's Mother Hiraben Dies At 100: Nation Mourns
PM Modi's mother Heeraben was undergoing treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
- Oldest First
Last Rites Of Heeraben Modi Performed In Gandhinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Carries Mortal Remains of Mother, pays floral tribute.
Condolences Pour In
Prime Minister Modi's Mother Heeraben Dies Aged 100
Prime Minister Narender Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, passed away at the age of 100 in a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.
A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, announced her demise.
"Heeraben Modi passed away on Dec. 30 at 3.30 a.m. during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital," according to the bulletin.
On Wednesday, the Prime Minister went to Ahmedabad from New Delhi to meet his ailing mother, PTI reported.
“A glorious century rests at God's feet, ... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.” Modi said in a tweet.
(Inputs from PTI)