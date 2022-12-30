PM Narendra Modi's Mother Hiraben Dies At 100: Nation Mourns

Prime Minister Narender Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, passed away at the age of 100 in a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, announced her demise.

"Heeraben Modi passed away on Dec. 30 at 3.30 a.m. during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital," according to the bulletin.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister went to Ahmedabad from New Delhi to meet his ailing mother, PTI reported.