Independence Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Nation On 77th I-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence day on Tuesday, said that India stands with the people of Manipur and expressed confidence that there shall be a peaceful resolution of the problems there.

He said that there has been a period of unrest and violence in Manipur and news of attacks on the dignity of women, he noted that people of Manipur are maintaining peace for sometime and asked that the process of peace be carried forward. "The state and the central government are working together to solve those problems and will continue to do so", he said.