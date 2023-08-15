Independence Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Nation On 77th I-Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on 77th Independence Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended wishes to all the citizens as India celebrates its 77th Independence Day. The PM took to Twitter and paid homage to freedom fighters.
Modi wrote, "Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!"
à¤à¤ª à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¤à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤à¤, à¤à¤¸ à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤ à¤ à¤µà¤¸à¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤ à¤®à¥à¤¤à¤à¤¾à¤² à¤®à¥à¤ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¸à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤²à¥à¤ª à¤à¥ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤¶à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¤¦!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2023
Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!
Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign
Earlier, on August 13, Modi changed the display picture of his social media accounts to the Tricolour. He asked everyone to do the same in the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga. The nation is celebrating Har Ghar Tiranga movement between 13-15 August. PM Modi tweeted: "In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us."
In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2023
PM Modi stands with people of Manipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence day on Tuesday, said that India stands with the people of Manipur and expressed confidence that there shall be a peaceful resolution of the problems there.
He said that there has been a period of unrest and violence in Manipur and news of attacks on the dignity of women, he noted that people of Manipur are maintaining peace for sometime and asked that the process of peace be carried forward. "The state and the central government are working together to solve those problems and will continue to do so", he said.