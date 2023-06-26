PM Narendra Modi To Visit Madhya Pradesh On Tuesday To Flag Off Five Vande Bharat Trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit to Madhya Pradesh on June 27, during which he will flag off five Vande Bharat trains, his office said on Monday.

The prime minister will flag off the trains after reaching Rani Kamalapati railway station around 10:30 a.m., the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The five Vande Bharat trains are Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express.

The Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Indore Vande Bharat Express will facilitate easy and fast travel between two important cities of Madhya Pradesh and improve connectivity of cultural, tourist, and religious places in the region, the statement said.

The Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect the Mahakaushal region (Jabalpur) to the Central region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. Tourist destinations in the region will also benefit from the improved connectivity.

The Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first for Jharkhand and Bihar. By enhancing connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a boon for tourists, students, and businessmen, the statement said.

The Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect important cities in Karnataka—Dharwad and Hubballi—with the state capital, Bengaluru. It will immensely benefit tourists, students, industrialists, etc. in the region, it said.

The Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be Goa's first Vande Bharat Express. It will run between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa's Madgaon station and help boost tourism in the two states, it said.