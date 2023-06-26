Here Is The List Of International Honours Received By PM Narendra Modi Before 'Order Of The Nile' Honour
The Order of the Nile is Egypt's highest state honor, and it was awarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was conferred the 'Order of the Nile', Egypt's highest honour, by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo. Modi returned to India in the early hours of Monday after his six-day visit to the US and Egypt during which several landmark agreements were signed.
International Awards Received By PM Narendra Modi
Here are the list of international honours received by PM Modi:
State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (Afghanistan, 2016): This is the highest civilian award in Afghanistan.
Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud (Saudi Arabia, 2016): This is the highest honour awarded to non-Muslim dignitaries.
Grand Collar of the State of Palestine (Palestine, 2018): PM Modi was awarded the highest honour of Palestine which is awarded to foreign dignitaries.
Order of Zayed (United Arab Emirates, 2019): This is the highest civilian award in the United Arab Emirates.
Order of St. Andrew the Apostle (Russia, 2019): This is the highest civilian award in Russia.
King Hamad Order of the Renaissance (Bahrain, 2019): PM Modi received a top honour by the gulf country in 2019.
Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin (Maldives, 2019): This is the highest honour awarded to foreign dignitaries.
Legion of Merit by the US Government (United States Armed Forces): This award was given to PM Modi in 2020
Order of the Druk Gyalpo (Bhutan, 2021): This is the highest civilian award in Bhutan.
Ebakl Award (Palau, 2023): This is the highest civilian award in Palau.
Companion of the Order of Logohu (Fiji, 2023): This is a high honor awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to Fiji.
Companion of the Order of Fiji (Fiji, 2023): This is a high honor awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to Fiji.
Order of the Nile (Egypt, 2023): This is the highest civilian award in Egypt.
PM Narendra Modi's latest international honour
The Order of the Nile is Egypt's highest state honor, and it was awarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2023, by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The award is given to heads of state, crown princes, and vice presidents who have made significant contributions to Egypt or humanity. Modi is the first Indian prime minister to receive the Order of the Nile.