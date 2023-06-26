Here Is The List Of International Honours Received By PM Narendra Modi Before 'Order Of The Nile' Honour

Here are the list of international honours received by PM Modi:

State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (Afghanistan, 2016): This is the highest civilian award in Afghanistan.

Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud (Saudi Arabia, 2016): This is the highest honour awarded to non-Muslim dignitaries.

Grand Collar of the State of Palestine (Palestine, 2018): PM Modi was awarded the highest honour of Palestine which is awarded to foreign dignitaries.

Order of Zayed (United Arab Emirates, 2019): This is the highest civilian award in the United Arab Emirates.

Order of St. Andrew the Apostle (Russia, 2019): This is the highest civilian award in Russia.

King Hamad Order of the Renaissance (Bahrain, 2019): PM Modi received a top honour by the gulf country in 2019.

Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin (Maldives, 2019): This is the highest honour awarded to foreign dignitaries.

Legion of Merit by the US Government (United States Armed Forces): This award was given to PM Modi in 2020

Order of the Druk Gyalpo (Bhutan, 2021): This is the highest civilian award in Bhutan.

Ebakl Award (Palau, 2023): This is the highest civilian award in Palau.

Companion of the Order of Logohu (Fiji, 2023): This is a high honor awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to Fiji.

Companion of the Order of Fiji (Fiji, 2023): This is a high honor awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to Fiji.