PM Modi's US Visit To Bolster Strategic Collaboration: India Inc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit will boost bilateral ties and deepen strategic technology collaboration in areas like defence, semiconductor, space and artificial intelligence, India Inc said on Saturday.

PM Modi left for Egypt, on Saturday, after concluding his U.S. state visit, during which he held talks with President Joe Biden and addressed the joint session of Congress.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee stated that the visit has culminated in laying a strong foundation for further strengthening the Indo-US relationship.