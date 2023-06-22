PM Modi's U.S. Congress Address Live: Landmark Deals, Bilateral Talks Ahead Of Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a joint sitting of the U.S. Congress, on invitation from the Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, along with other lawmakers. This will be his second address to the U.S. Congress.

Earlier in the day, Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the White House from U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. He also held bilateral talks with Biden in the Oval Office.

While Biden touched upon "core values" of the Indo-U.S. partnership, Modi highlighted the "people-to-people" connection.

“Equity under the law, freedom of expression, religious pluralism, and diversity of our people are the core principles that have endured and evolved, even as they faced challenges throughout our nation's histories,” said Biden at the White House.

In a big-ticket investment, U.S. semiconductor major Micron Technology, has announced plans to build a Rs 6,760-crore assembly and test facility in Gujarat. Modi had met Micron's Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra earlier today.

GE Aerospace agreed to build fighter jet engines with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. in India, a landmark win for Modi who is looking to boost domestic manufacturing and tech prowess.

NASA and India's ISRO have agreed to a joint mission to the International Space Station in 2024 under the Artemis Accords.