PM Modi’s Mother Admitted To Hospital In Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi (100) was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital following health issues.
PM Modi with his mother at her residence. (Source: Narendra Modi's Ofiicial Twitter Handle)
The U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she has been hospitalised, said her condition is stable.

Security around the hospital has been beefed up amid reports that PM Modi will be reaching there to meet his ailing mother.

