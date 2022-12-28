ADVERTISEMENT
PM Modi’s Mother Admitted To Hospital In Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi (100) was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital following health issues.
The U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she has been hospitalised, said her condition is stable.
Security around the hospital has been beefed up amid reports that PM Modi will be reaching there to meet his ailing mother.
