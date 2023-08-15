PM Modi's Independence Day Speech Highlights: Fight Against Corruption, New Schemes And More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address set the tone for the next general election as he promised unparalleled development in the next five years and sought cooperation from the citizens to weed out corruption, nepotism and appeasement politics.

“The next five years will be that of unprecedent development and a golden period in India’s path towards becoming a developed nation by 2047,” Modi said from the ramparts of Red Fort on Tuesday. “Next year, I will again present India’s achievements from the Red Fort.”

The prime minister, however, called corruption, nepotism of family-led parties and appeasement politics as the biggest impediments. His government has taken tough measures against corruption, the PM said, citing that the frozen assets belonging to corrupt people have increased 20 times.

He targeted family-led parties without naming the opposition, saying their mantra is “of the family, by the family and for the family".

Here are the key highlights from PM Modi’s address to the nation: