PM Modi's Independence Day Speech Highlights: Fight Against Corruption, New Schemes And More
The next five years will be that of unprecedent development in India’s path towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, said Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address set the tone for the next general election as he promised unparalleled development in the next five years and sought cooperation from the citizens to weed out corruption, nepotism and appeasement politics.
“The next five years will be that of unprecedent development and a golden period in India’s path towards becoming a developed nation by 2047,” Modi said from the ramparts of Red Fort on Tuesday. “Next year, I will again present India’s achievements from the Red Fort.”
The prime minister, however, called corruption, nepotism of family-led parties and appeasement politics as the biggest impediments. His government has taken tough measures against corruption, the PM said, citing that the frozen assets belonging to corrupt people have increased 20 times.
He targeted family-led parties without naming the opposition, saying their mantra is “of the family, by the family and for the family".
Here are the key highlights from PM Modi’s address to the nation:
Nation With The People Of Manipur: PM Modi
In the beginning of his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the nation stands with people of Manipur and urged the residents of the state to maintain peace.
"We are receiving reports of peace prevailing in the state for the past few days. The nation is with the people of Manipur. Central and state governments are making efforts to resolve the problems and will continue to do so," he said.
India Shaping The New Global Order, Says PM Modi
A new world order is taking shape in the post-Covid era that is being shaped by India, says PM Narendra Modi.
"We are seeing a new geo-political equation growing rapidly in the post Covid era. Indian exports are rapidly increasing today. Covid has taught us that we can't work for welfare of the world without having sympathy for human beings," he said.
Rebate On Home Loan For Urban Poor
PM Narendra Modi announced relief on interest on home loans for urban poor living in slums, unauthorised colonies.
"We are bringing a rebate on home loans for slum dwellers and residents of unauthorised colonies in cities."
Ample Opportunities For Youth, Says PM Modi
Exuding confidence in the power and capability of India's youth, PM Narendra Modi assured them of ample opportunities.
"Today our youth has made India stand in the top 3 startup ecosystems of the world," the prime minister said. "I want to assure the youth that there is no shortage of opportunities, you'll get more than you desire."
Fight Against Corruption, Nepotism, Appeasement
PM Narendra Modi said that his government will continue to fight against the evils of corruption, nepotism and appeasement.
Attachment of assets belonging to corrupt people has increased 20 times, the prime minister said.
Efforts Underway To Combat Inflation, Says PM Modi
More efforts will be made to control inflation in the country, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"It is unfortunate that we have to import inflation as well. We are making efforts to keep prices in control and have been successful to some extent as well. Our efforts in this direction will continue," said PM Modi.
Will Train SHGs In Drone, Agritech, Says PM Modi
Members of 15,000 women self help groups will be trained to operate and repair drones for agritech purposes, announced PM Narendra Modi.