PM Modi's Independence Day 2023 Speech: How To Watch PM Narendra Modi's August 15 Address Live?
PM Modi will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation. Here's all you need to know
India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the country in celebrating the Independence Day 2023 from the Red Fort in Delhi on Tuesday.
According to the Press Information Bureau, this year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021 and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047.
PM Modi will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.
This will be PM Modi's 10th consecutive Independence Day address. Here's all you need to know about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech:
PM Modi Independence Day Speech: Time
PM Modi is likely to commence his speech at around 7.30 AM after he unfurls the National Flag at the Red Fort.
PM Modi Independence Day Speech: Live Streaming
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech will be livestreamed on his YouTube channel. It will also be streamed on PM Modi's social media accounts.
Viewers can also tune in to BQ Prime's YouTube channel to watch PM Modi's Independence Day speech live.
How To Watch PM Modi's Independence Day Speech On TV?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address will be broadcast live by public broadcaster Doordarshan and several other news channels.
Independence Day Celebrations At Red Fort
According to PIB, around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited from across the country to be a part of the celebrations at Red Fort as Special Guests. The initiative has been taken in line with the Government’s vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’.
These Special Guests include over 400 Sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 from Farmer Producer Organisations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme & Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana; 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in the construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar& Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen.
Some of these Special Guests are scheduled to visit the National War Memorial and call on Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt as part of their stay in Delhi.
75 couples from each State/Union Territory, in their traditional attire, have also been invited to witness the ceremony at Red Fort.