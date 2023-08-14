PM Modi's Independence Day 2023 Speech: How To Watch PM Narendra Modi's August 15 Address Live?

India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the country in celebrating the Independence Day 2023 from the Red Fort in Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the Press Information Bureau, this year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021 and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047.

PM Modi will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

This will be PM Modi's 10th consecutive Independence Day address. Here's all you need to know about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech: