PM Modi's Birthday: Here's How BJP Plans To Celebrate Narendra Modi's 73rd Birthday

The BJP and the government have planned to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday in several ways. PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar in Gujarat.

According to PTI, the BJP unit in Tripura will intensify campaigning for Lok Sabha elections, due next year, with the celebration of PM Modi's birthday on September 17.

The celebration of the PM's birthday has been named 'Namo Vikas Utsav' and various programmes will be organised on the occasion, BJP MLA Bhagaban Das was quoted as saying by PTI.

He said that on September 17, the day will commence with a yoga session on Kumarghat PWD Ground attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues and senior party leaders from Delhi and Tripura.

With the PM turning 73 on September 17, a total of 73 priority households will receive PG ration cards, while 73 copies of Bhagavad Gita will be distributed among students and 73 persons with disabilities will receive aids during the event, he said.

The Indian Express reported that the Gujarat BJP unit will start the celebration on September 17 and culminate it on Gandhi Jayanti.

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil has said that the party will open bank accounts for 30,000 schoolgirls in Navsari district.

"Apart from this, BJP Yuva Morcha will organise blood donation camps in all Gujarat districts,” the report quoted the BJP leader as saying.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that a campaign to ensure optimum delivery of health schemes to every intended beneficiary, including those in the last mile, will be launched by the President on September 13.

Though the 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign will be launched on September 13, it will be introduced during the 'Seva Pakhwada' starting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, he said.

Several activities have been planned to enhance healthcare accessibility and awareness during the pakhwada that will end on October 2, Mandaviya stated.

Mandaviya said last year on the PM Modi's birthday, the government worked on the issue of tuberculosis.

BJP's OBC Morcha on Monday announced that they will organise bike rally across the country on September 17 to mark the occasion of PM Modi's birthday.

BJP OBC Morcha president K Laxman told news agency ANI that the rally will be organized in every Mandal (circle) of the party across the country.