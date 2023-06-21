BQPrimeNationPM Modi U.S. Visit Day 1 Highlights: Meeting With Elon Musk, International Yoga Day Message & More
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi U.S. Visit Day 1 Highlights: Meeting With Elon Musk, International Yoga Day Message & More

Here's a look at the day 1 highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first maiden State Visit.

21 Jun 2023, 9:11 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Narendra Modi interacts with Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Source: PMO)</p></div>
PM Narendra Modi interacts with Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Source: PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome as he arrived in New York on Tuesday on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the U.S.

During his visit, PM Modi will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters and hold bilateral talks with United States President Joe Biden in Washington.

Here's How PM Modi Spent His First Day In New York

"Landed in New York City. Looking forward to the programmes here including interaction with thought leaders and the Yoga Day programme tomorrow, 21st June," he tweeted after landing in New York.

PM Modi was received at the airport by Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu and India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj. He was also equally greeted by the Indian-American community members who were seen cheering him and raising slogans in his favour.

During his time in New York, PM Modi visited the Lotte New York Palace where he was greeted fondly by the Indian community.

Later, PM Modi had some insightful meetings with prominent personalities. He met Essayist and Statistician Professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb in New York.

He also met author and academic Professor Robert Thurman.

PM Modi-Elon Musk Meeting

Prime Minister Modi met the richest man in the world in New York. The duo discussed multiple topics and most importantly future investments in India. Musk spoke highly of PM Modi and also shared some news about bringing Tesla and Starlink to India.

Post his interaction with PM Modi, Elon Musk shared some of the key takeaways from the meeting and also mentioned how he has become a fan of the Indian Prime Minister.

The discussions he had with PM Modi were focussed around making significant investments in India. He also spoke about some future plans and initiatives focussing on sustainable energy solutions like solar and wind. Tesla CEO also spoke about his plans to bring Starlink Internet to India.

Elon was also asked about his plans to visit India, and he mentioned that PM Modi did invite him to visit the country soon. Musk said that he might visit India next year and that he is really looking forward to this visit.

PM Modi also met Professor Paul Romer and American investor Ray Dalio in New York.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator Neil De Grasse Tyson.

During his time in New York, PM Modi also met members of Academics and Think Tank Groups. These members were from diversified fields like education & science. He also met renowned authors, businessmen and scientists.

PM Modi also met Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falguni Shah and her family in New York.

At What Time Will PM Narendra Modi Celebrate International Yoga Day in US?

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share his message on the event of International Yoga Day on June 21.

During his speech, he mentioned that he will be celebrating International Yoga Day at around 5:30 PM IST at the UN Headquarters.

Tap on the link to know more about Prime Minister Modi's US Visit Full Schedule before he departs to Egypt on June 24.

Later in the day, follow our live coverage to get the latest updates on PM Modi's Visit to U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT