PM Modi U.S. Visit Day 1 Highlights: Meeting With Elon Musk, International Yoga Day Message & More

Post his interaction with PM Modi, Elon Musk shared some of the key takeaways from the meeting and also mentioned how he has become a fan of the Indian Prime Minister.

The discussions he had with PM Modi were focussed around making significant investments in India. He also spoke about some future plans and initiatives focussing on sustainable energy solutions like solar and wind. Tesla CEO also spoke about his plans to bring Starlink Internet to India.

Elon was also asked about his plans to visit India, and he mentioned that PM Modi did invite him to visit the country soon. Musk said that he might visit India next year and that he is really looking forward to this visit.