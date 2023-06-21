PM Modi U.S. Visit Day 1 Highlights: Meeting With Elon Musk, International Yoga Day Message & More
Here's a look at the day 1 highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first maiden State Visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome as he arrived in New York on Tuesday on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the U.S.
During his visit, PM Modi will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters and hold bilateral talks with United States President Joe Biden in Washington.
Here's How PM Modi Spent His First Day In New York
"Landed in New York City. Looking forward to the programmes here including interaction with thought leaders and the Yoga Day programme tomorrow, 21st June," he tweeted after landing in New York.
Landed in New York City. Looking forward to the programmes here including interaction with thought leaders and the Yoga Day programme tomorrow, 21st June. pic.twitter.com/6V5gHglLCg— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023
PM Modi was received at the airport by Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu and India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj. He was also equally greeted by the Indian-American community members who were seen cheering him and raising slogans in his favour.
#WATCH | Members of the Indian community cheerfully welcome PM Modi on his arrival in New York, US pic.twitter.com/8N0rx3hrhh— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023
During his time in New York, PM Modi visited the Lotte New York Palace where he was greeted fondly by the Indian community.
#WATCH | Indian community welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Lotte New York Palace. pic.twitter.com/cZHTsP8Q7q— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023
Later, PM Modi had some insightful meetings with prominent personalities. He met Essayist and Statistician Professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb in New York.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Essayist and Statistician Professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb in New York. pic.twitter.com/pT10pfeifB— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023
He also met author and academic Professor Robert Thurman.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Author and Academic Professor Robert Thurman, in New York. pic.twitter.com/VsOjF4Bkbq— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023
PM Modi-Elon Musk Meeting
Prime Minister Modi met the richest man in the world in New York. The duo discussed multiple topics and most importantly future investments in India. Musk spoke highly of PM Modi and also shared some news about bringing Tesla and Starlink to India.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, in New York. pic.twitter.com/SjN1mmmvfd— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023
Post his interaction with PM Modi, Elon Musk shared some of the key takeaways from the meeting and also mentioned how he has become a fan of the Indian Prime Minister.
The discussions he had with PM Modi were focussed around making significant investments in India. He also spoke about some future plans and initiatives focussing on sustainable energy solutions like solar and wind. Tesla CEO also spoke about his plans to bring Starlink Internet to India.
Elon was also asked about his plans to visit India, and he mentioned that PM Modi did invite him to visit the country soon. Musk said that he might visit India next year and that he is really looking forward to this visit.
#WATCH | Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, says "I'm incredibly excited about the future of India. India has more promise than any large country in the world. He (PM Modi) really cares about India as he's pushing us to make significant investments in India. I am a fan of Modi. Itâ¦ pic.twitter.com/lfRNoUQy3R— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023
PM Modi also met Professor Paul Romer and American investor Ray Dalio in New York.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Professor Paul Romer, in New York. pic.twitter.com/ZAfOoQSC35— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets American investor Ray Dalio, in New York. pic.twitter.com/tBKMFj2s5L— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator Neil De Grasse Tyson.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator Neil De Grasse Tyson, in New York. pic.twitter.com/MPXgNLUmYh— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
During his time in New York, PM Modi also met members of Academics and Think Tank Groups. These members were from diversified fields like education & science. He also met renowned authors, businessmen and scientists.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets members of Academics and Think Tank Groups, in New York. pic.twitter.com/1vQu0YDuN3— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
PM Modi also met Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falguni Shah and her family in New York.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah) and her family in New York. pic.twitter.com/3TFq1hrYpm— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
At What Time Will PM Narendra Modi Celebrate International Yoga Day in US?
PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share his message on the event of International Yoga Day on June 21.
During his speech, he mentioned that he will be celebrating International Yoga Day at around 5:30 PM IST at the UN Headquarters.
Sharing my message on International Day of Yoga. https://t.co/4tGLQ7Jolo— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023
