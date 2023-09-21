PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On September 23; Check Full Schedule And Key Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Saturday where he will lay the foundation stone of an international cricket stadium.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Thursday that PM Modi will also participate in the closing ceremony of the Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre and later, inaugurate 16 Atal residential schools built across Uttar Pradesh.

Here's the full schedule of PM Modi's Varanasi visit: