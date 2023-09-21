PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On September 23; Check Full Schedule And Key Details
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Saturday where he will lay the foundation stone of an international cricket stadium.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Thursday that PM Modi will also participate in the closing ceremony of the Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre and later, inaugurate 16 Atal residential schools built across Uttar Pradesh.
Here's the full schedule of PM Modi's Varanasi visit:
At around 1:30 PM, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi.
At around 3:15 PM, he will reach Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre and will participate in the closing ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav 2023.
He will also inaugurate 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya built across Uttar Pradesh, during the programme.
Cricket Stadium In Varanasi: Cost And Features
International cricket stadium in Varanasi will be a step towards realising Prime Minister’s vision to develop modern world class sports infrastructure, the PMO statement said.
The modern international cricket stadium, to be built in Ganjari, Rajatalab, Varanasi will be developed in a more than 30-acre area, at a cost of about Rs 450 crores.
The thematic architecture of this stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with designs developed for crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped flood-lights, ghat steps-based seating, Bilvipatra-shaped metallic sheets on the facade. The stadium will have a capacity of 30,000 spectators.
Sixteen Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya
With an aim to further enhance access to quality education, Sixteen Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya across Uttar Pradesh, built at a cost of about Rs 1115 crores, have been started exclusively for children of labourers, construction workers and orphans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with an aim to provide quality education and help in holistic development of Children.
Each school is constructed in an area of 10-15 acres with classrooms, sports grounds, recreational areas, a mini auditorium, a hostel complex, mess and residential flats for staff. These residential schools intend to eventually accommodate 1,000 students each.
Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav
Prime Minister Modi's vision to strengthen the cultural vibrancy of Kashi has led to the conceptualization of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav. The Mahotsav witnessed the participation of more than 37,000 persons across 17 disciplines, who displayed their skills in singing, instrumental playing, nukkad natak, dancing etc.
The meritorious participants will get a chance to showcase their cultural skills during the programme at Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre.