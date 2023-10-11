PM Modi To Visit Uttarakhand On October 12; Check Full Schedule And Key Details

At around 8:30 AM, Prime Minister Modi will reach Jollingkong in Pithoragarh District, where he will perform pooja and darshan at Parvati Kund.

PM Modi will also seek blessings from the holy Adi-Kailash at this place, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Tuesday. The area is well known for its spiritual importance and natural beauty.

Prime Minister Modi will reach Gunji village, Pithoragarh district at around 9:30 AM, where he will interact with the local people and visit an exhibition highlighting local art and products.

He will also interact with personnel of the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

At around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will reach Jageshwar, Almora district, where he will perform pooja and darshan at Jageshwar Dham. Located at a height of about 6200 feet, the Jageshwar Dham comprises of about 224 stone temples.

After that, PM Modi will reach Pithoragarh at around 2:30 PM, where he will inaugurate, dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 4200 crore in sectors like rural development, road, power, irrigation, drinking water, horticulture, education, health and disaster management, among others.

The projects that will be inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister include:

76 rural roads and 25 bridges built in rural areas under PMGSY.

15 buildings of BDO offices in 9 districts.

Upgradation of three roads built under central road fund viz Kausani Bageshwar road, Dhari-Dauba-Giricheena road and Nagala-Kiccha road.

Upgradation of two road on National Highways viz Almora Petshal - Panuwanaula - Danya (NH 309B) and Tanakpur - Chalthi (NH 125).

Three projects related to Drinking water viz 38 Pumping drinking water schemes, 419 Gravity based water supply schemes and three tube wells based water supply schemes.

Tharkot artificial lake in Pithoragarh.

132 KV Pithoragarh-Lohaghat (Champawat) Power Transmission Line.

39 bridges across Uttarakhand and Uttarakhand State Disaster. Management Authority (USDMA) building in Dehradun built under the World Bank funded Uttrakhand Disaster Recovery Project.

The projects whose foundation stone will be laid include: