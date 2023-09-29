PM Modi To Visit Telangana On October 1; Check Full Schedule And Key Details

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of Nagpur – Vijayawada Economic Corridor. The projects include - 108 km long ‘four lane access-controlled Greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G’ and 90 km long ‘four-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G.

These road projects will be developed at a total cost of about Rs 6400 crore. The projects will reduce travel distance between Warangal and Khammam by about 14 km; and between Khammam and Vijayawada by about 27 km.

PM Modi will also dedicate to nation a road project - ‘four laning of 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB’.

Built at a cost of about Rs. 2,460 crore, the project is a part of Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Corridor and is developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will also provide better connectivity to Khammam district and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh.

During the project, PM Modi will dedicate ‘37 Kms of Jaklair – Krishna New Railway Line’.

Built at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, the new rail line section brings areas of the backward district of Narayanpet for the first time onto the Railway Map, as per PMO statement.

PM Modi will also flag-off the inaugural Hyderabad (Kacheguda) – Raichur – Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service from Krishna station via video conferencing. The train service will connect Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet districts in Telangana with Raichur district in Karnataka.

"The service will provide first-time rail connectivity to several new areas in backward districts of Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet, benefiting students, daily commuters, labourers, and local handloom industry in the region," the statement said.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of improving logistics efficiency in the country, the foundation stone and dedication to the nation of important oil and gas pipeline projects will be done during the programme, the PMO said.

Prime Minister will dedicate to nation ‘Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG Pipeline Project’. Built at a cost of about Rs 2170 crore, the LPG pipeline, from Hassan in Karnataka to Cherlapalli (suburb of Hyderabad), provides a safe, cost-efficient, and eco-friendly mode of LPG transportation and distribution in the region.

He will also lay the foundation stone of ‘Multi- Product Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur)’. The 425 kilometre pipeline will be built at a cost of Rs 1940 crore.

"The pipeline will provide safe, faster, efficient and environment friendly mode of petroleum products in the region," as per the statement.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate ‘five new buildings of University of Hyderabad’ i.e, School of Economics; School of Mathematics & Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex – III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication (Annexe).

The upgradation of infrastructure at University of Hyderabad is a step towards providing improved facilities and amenities to the students and faculty.