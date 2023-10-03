PM Modi To Visit Telangana And Chhattisgarh Today; Check Full Schedule And Key Details

"In a step that will provide a major impetus to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the NMDC Steel Ltd’s Steel Plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district. Built at a cost of more than Rs 23,800 crore, the steel plant is a greenfield project that will produce high-quality steel." the PMO statement said.

"NMDC Steel Ltd’s Steel Plant at Nagarnar will provide employment opportunities to thousands of people, in the plant as well as in ancillary and downstream industries. It will put Bastar on the steel map of the world and provide a boost to socioeconomic development of the region," it added.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of improving rail infrastructure all across the country, laying of foundation stone and dedication to nation of multiple rail projects will be done during the programme, the statement further said.

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation a new rail line between Antagarh and Taroki and a rail line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewara.

He will lay the foundation stone of Boridand -Surajpur rail line doubling project and redevelopment of Jagdalpur Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Prime Minister Modi will also flag off the Taroki – Raipur DEMU Train Service.

PM Modi will also dedicate to nation a road upgradation project from ‘Kunkuri to Chhattisgarh - Jharkhand Border section’ of National Highway-43.