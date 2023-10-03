PM Modi To Visit Telangana And Chhattisgarh Today; Check Full Schedule And Key Details
The first 800 MW Unit of phase 1 of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC will be dedicated to the nation by PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Tuesday.
As per a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will reach Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district at around 11 AM and will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore in the state, including the NMDC Steel Ltd’s Steel Plant at Nagarnar.
At around 3 PM, PM Modi will reach Nizamabad, Telangana, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 8000 crore, in important sectors like power, rail and Health.
PM Modi Chhattisgarh Visit Schedule
"In a step that will provide a major impetus to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the NMDC Steel Ltd’s Steel Plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district. Built at a cost of more than Rs 23,800 crore, the steel plant is a greenfield project that will produce high-quality steel." the PMO statement said.
"NMDC Steel Ltd’s Steel Plant at Nagarnar will provide employment opportunities to thousands of people, in the plant as well as in ancillary and downstream industries. It will put Bastar on the steel map of the world and provide a boost to socioeconomic development of the region," it added.
In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of improving rail infrastructure all across the country, laying of foundation stone and dedication to nation of multiple rail projects will be done during the programme, the statement further said.
PM Modi will dedicate to the nation a new rail line between Antagarh and Taroki and a rail line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewara.
He will lay the foundation stone of Boridand -Surajpur rail line doubling project and redevelopment of Jagdalpur Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Prime Minister Modi will also flag off the Taroki – Raipur DEMU Train Service.
PM Modi will also dedicate to nation a road upgradation project from ‘Kunkuri to Chhattisgarh - Jharkhand Border section’ of National Highway-43.
PM Modi Telangana Visit Schedule
It will provide low-cost power to Telangana and provide a boost to economic development of the state, as per the official statement.
It will also be one of the most environmentally compliant power stations in the country.
"Telangana’s rail infrastructure will get a boost as the PM Modi will dedicate to national rail projects including the new Railway Line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet; and the electrification project between Dharmabad - Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar - Kurnool," the statement said.
The 76 km long Manoharabad-Siddipet rail line will boost the socio-economic development of the region, especially in the districts of Medak and Siddipet.
The electrification project between Dharmabad - Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar - Kurnool will help in improving the average speed of trains and will lead to environment-friendly rail transport in the region.
Prime Minister will also flag off Siddipet - Secunderabad - Siddipet train service, benefiting the local rail commuters in the region.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of 20 Critical Care Blocks (CCBs) across the state under Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.
These CCBs will be built in the districts Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Hyderabad, Khammam, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mahabubnagar (Badepally), Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, RangaReddy (Maheshwaram), Suryapet, Peddapalli, Vikarabad and Warangal (Narsampet).
These CCBs will augment district level critical care infrastructure across Telangana benefiting people of the state.