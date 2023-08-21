PM Modi To Visit South Africa And Greece From August 22-25; Check Full Schedule And Key Details
During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Johannesburg, South Africa from August 22 to 24 to attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa.
This will be the first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019.
"The Summit will provide an opportunity to review progress of the initiatives launched by the grouping, and identify future areas of activity," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
The ministry said that PM Modi will also participate in a special event "BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue” being organized after the BRICS Summit, which will include other countries invited by South Africa.
PM Modi's Visit To Greece
Following his visit to South Africa, PM Modi will pay an official visit to Greece on August 25 at the invitation of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece.
This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in 40 years.
"India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties," MEA said.
PM Modi will hold talks with Mitsotakis to discuss ways to further deepen the relationship.
He will also interact with business leaders from both countries, as well as with the Indian community in Greece, the statement said.
PM Modi's planned visit to Athens assumed significance as it would be the first prime ministerial visit from India since then prime minister Indira Gandhi visited Greece in September 1983.
Then Greek prime minister Andreas Papandreou visited India thrice -- in November 1984 for Indira Gandhi's funeral, in January 1985 to attend a summit on nuclear disarmament and in January 1986 on a bilateral state visit as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day function.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Greece in June. During the visit, both sides explored ways to expand overall bilateral ties and called for following fundamental international principles of rule of law and respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Jaishankar's visit to Athens was the first by an Indian foreign minister to the European country in 18 years.
News agency PTI citing its sources reported that PM Modi is also likely to visit Indonesian capital Jakarta next month to attend the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and East Asia summits which are scheduled to take place between September 5 and 7.
(With PTI inputs)