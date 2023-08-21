PM Modi To Visit South Africa And Greece From August 22-25; Check Full Schedule And Key Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Johannesburg, South Africa from August 22 to 24 to attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa.

This will be the first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019.

"The Summit will provide an opportunity to review progress of the initiatives launched by the grouping, and identify future areas of activity," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry said that PM Modi will also participate in a special event "BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue” being organized after the BRICS Summit, which will include other countries invited by South Africa.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg.