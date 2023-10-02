PM Modi To Visit Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Today; Check Full Schedule And Key Details

In yet another step to promote gas-based economy, the Mehsana - Bhatinda - Gurdaspur Gas Pipeline will be dedicated by the Prime Minister, according to a statement from the PMO.

The pipeline has been built at a cost of about Rs. 4500 crores. PM Modi will also dedicate the LPG Plant of HPCL at Abu Road. This plant will bottle and distribute 86 lakh cylinders per annum and will also result in net reduction in the running of trucks carrying cylinders per annum by around 0.75 million Km, which will help reduce about 0.5 million tons of CO2 emission per annum.

He will also dedicate additional storage at Ajmer Bottling Plant, IOCL.

PM Modi will dedicate 4-lane road on NH-12 (New NH-52) on the Darah-Jhalawar-Teendhar section, which has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1480 crores.

This project will help ease transportation of the produce of mines from Kota and Jhalawar districts. Further, foundation stone for constructing and widening Railway Over Bridge (ROB) from two lane to four lane in Sawai Madhopur will also be laid. This project will help provide relief from the problem of traffic jams.

The railway projects being dedicated to the nation by PM Modi include the projects involving the doubling of Chittorgarh - Neemuch Railway line and Kota – Chittorgarh Electrified Railway line. These projects have been completed at a cost of more than Rs 650 crores and will strengthen rail infrastructure in the region.

PM Modi will dedicate tourism facilities developed at Nathdwara under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Nathdwara is the major centre of faith for millions of followers of the Pushtimarg propagated by Saint Vallabhacharya.

A modern 'tourist interpretation and cultural centre' has been developed at Nathdwara, where tourists can experience various facets of the life of Shrinathji. Further, Prime Minister will also dedicate the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kota to the nation.