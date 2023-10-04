PM Modi To Visit Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh On October 5; Check Full Schedule And Key Details

The PMO statement said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of important projects for strengthening the Health infrastructure in Rajasthan.

The projects include 350 bedded ‘Trauma Centre and Critical Care Hospital Block at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur’ and seven Critical Care Blocks under Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to be developed across Rajasthan.

The integrated centre for ‘Trauma, Emergency and Critical Care’ at AIIMS Jodhpur will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore. It will encompass various facilities such as triage, diagnostics, daycare, wards, private rooms, modular operating theatres, ICUs and dialysis areas.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the development of the state-of-the-art New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport. To be built at a total cost of Rs 480 crore, the New Terminal Building will be developed in an area of about 24,000 sqm and will be equipped to provide services to 2,500 passengers during peak hours.

"It will cater to 35 lakh passengers annually, improving connectivity and boosting tourism in the region," the statement said.

Prime Minister will also dedicate the IIT Jodhpur campus to the Nation. The state-of-the-art campus has been built at a cost of more than Rs 1135 crore.

For upgrading the infrastructure at Central University of Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to nation ‘central instrumentation laboratory’, staff quarters and ‘yoga & sports sciences building’.

He will lay the foundation stone of the Central Library, 600 capacity Hostel and a dining facility for students at the Central University of Rajasthan.

"In a step that will improve road infrastructure in Rajasthan, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple road development projects including four laning of Karwar to Dangiyawas Section of Jodhpur Ring Road on NH-125A; construction of seven Bypasses/Re-alignments of major town portions of Balotra to Sanderao section via Jalore (NH-325); project for four laning of Pachpadra-Bagundi section of NH-25," PMO said.

These road projects will be built at a cumulative cost of about Rs 1475 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will flag off two new train services in Rajasthan. These include a new train - Runicha Express - connecting Jaisalmer to Delhi and a new heritage train connecting Marwar Jn. - Khambli Ghat.

Runicha Express will pass through Jodhpur, Degana, Kuchaman City, Phulera, Ringas, Shrimadhopur, Neem Ka Thana, Narnaul, Ateli, Rewari, improving the connectivity of all towns with the national capital.

The new heritage train connecting Marwar Jn.-Khambli Ghat will provide an impetus to tourism and generate employment in the region.

Further, two other rail projects will be dedicated to Nation by PM Modi. These include projects for doubling the 145 km long ‘Degana-Rai Ka Bagh' rail line and the 58 km long 'Degana-Kuchaman City' rail line.