PM Modi To Visit Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh On October 5; Check Full Schedule And Key Details
Here's all you need to know about PM Modi's upcoming visit to Jodhpur and Jabalpur:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan and poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on October 5.
A statement issued from the Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi will reach Jodhpur around 11:15 AM on Thursday and will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple development projects worth about Rs 5000 crore in sectors like road, rail, aviation, health and higher education.
At around 03:30 PM, Prime Minister Modi will reach Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where he will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation development projects worth more than Rs 12,600 crore, in sectors like in road, rail, gas pipeline, housing and clean drinking water.
PM Modi's Rajasthan Visit Schedule
The PMO statement said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of important projects for strengthening the Health infrastructure in Rajasthan.
The projects include 350 bedded ‘Trauma Centre and Critical Care Hospital Block at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur’ and seven Critical Care Blocks under Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to be developed across Rajasthan.
The integrated centre for ‘Trauma, Emergency and Critical Care’ at AIIMS Jodhpur will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore. It will encompass various facilities such as triage, diagnostics, daycare, wards, private rooms, modular operating theatres, ICUs and dialysis areas.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the development of the state-of-the-art New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport. To be built at a total cost of Rs 480 crore, the New Terminal Building will be developed in an area of about 24,000 sqm and will be equipped to provide services to 2,500 passengers during peak hours.
"It will cater to 35 lakh passengers annually, improving connectivity and boosting tourism in the region," the statement said.
Prime Minister will also dedicate the IIT Jodhpur campus to the Nation. The state-of-the-art campus has been built at a cost of more than Rs 1135 crore.
For upgrading the infrastructure at Central University of Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to nation ‘central instrumentation laboratory’, staff quarters and ‘yoga & sports sciences building’.
He will lay the foundation stone of the Central Library, 600 capacity Hostel and a dining facility for students at the Central University of Rajasthan.
"In a step that will improve road infrastructure in Rajasthan, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple road development projects including four laning of Karwar to Dangiyawas Section of Jodhpur Ring Road on NH-125A; construction of seven Bypasses/Re-alignments of major town portions of Balotra to Sanderao section via Jalore (NH-325); project for four laning of Pachpadra-Bagundi section of NH-25," PMO said.
These road projects will be built at a cumulative cost of about Rs 1475 crore.
Prime Minister Modi will flag off two new train services in Rajasthan. These include a new train - Runicha Express - connecting Jaisalmer to Delhi and a new heritage train connecting Marwar Jn. - Khambli Ghat.
Runicha Express will pass through Jodhpur, Degana, Kuchaman City, Phulera, Ringas, Shrimadhopur, Neem Ka Thana, Narnaul, Ateli, Rewari, improving the connectivity of all towns with the national capital.
The new heritage train connecting Marwar Jn.-Khambli Ghat will provide an impetus to tourism and generate employment in the region.
Further, two other rail projects will be dedicated to Nation by PM Modi. These include projects for doubling the 145 km long ‘Degana-Rai Ka Bagh' rail line and the 58 km long 'Degana-Kuchaman City' rail line.
PM Modi In Madhya Pradesh
The Light House Project at Indore, Madhya Pradesh will be inaugurated on Thursday.
Built at a cost of about Rs 128 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban, the project will benefit more than 1000 beneficiary families, the PMO said.
"It employs innovative technology ‘Prefabricated Sandwich Panel System with Pre-engineered Steel Structural System’ to build quality homes with all basic facilities but in considerably reduced construction time," the statement added.
The statement further said that in a step towards realising PM Modi's vision of providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections, the foundation stone of multiple Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Mandla, Jabalpur and Dindori districts worth over Rs 2350 crores will be laid.
PM Modi will dedicate the Jal Jeevan Mission project in Seoni district worth over Rs 100 crore, to the nation.
Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation worth multiple projects more than Rs 4800 crore for improving the road infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh.
He will lay the foundation stone of projects including upgradation of road connecting Jharkheda- Berasia - Dholkhedi of NH 346; four laning of Balaghat - Gondia Section of NH 543; four Laning of Khandwa Bypass connecting Rudhi and Deshgaon; four Laning of Temagaon to Chicholi section of NH 47; four laning of road connecting Boregaon to Shahpur; and four laning of road connecting Shahpur to Muktainagar.
PM Modi will dedicate to nation the upgradation of the road connecting Khalghat to Sarwardewla of NH 347C.
Prime Minister Modi will dedicate rail projects worth more than Rs 1850 crore to the nation. These include doubling the rail line connecting Katni - Vijaysota (102 KMs) and Marwasgram - Singrauli (78.50 KMs). Both these projects are part of the project for doubling the rail line connecting Katni - Singrauli Section.
Prime Minister will dedicate to nation Vijaipur - Auraiyan- Phulpur Pipeline Project. The 352 KMs long pipeline has been built at a cost of more than Rs 1750 crore.
Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Jabalpur section (317 KMs) of the Mumbai Nagpur Jharsuguda Pipeline Project. The project will be built at a cost of more than Rs 1100 crore. PM Modi will also dedicate a new bottling plant at Jabalpur which has been built at a cost of about Rs 147 crore.