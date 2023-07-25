PM Modi To Visit Rajasthan And Gujarat On July 27-28; Check His Schedule And Other Details

In Sikar, PM Modi will dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the nation.

PMKSKs are being developed to provide a one-stop solution for all farmers’ needs.

"From information on agri-inputs (fertilisers, seeds, implements) to testing facilities for soil, seeds, and fertilisers, to information regarding various government schemes, PMKSKs are envisaged to become a reliable support system for farmers in the country," PIB said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Urea Gold - a new variety of Urea that is coated with Sulphur.

The introduction of Sulphur Coated Urea will address sulphur deficiencies in the soil. This innovative fertiliser is more economical and efficient than neem-coated urea, improves nitrogen use efficiency in plants, reduces consumption of fertiliser, and enhances crop quality.

During the programme, PM Modi will launch the onboarding of 1500 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The 14th instalment amount of about Rs. 17,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), will be released through direct benefits transfer to more than 8.5 crore beneficiaries.

PM Modi will inaugurate five new medical colleges at Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar and Sri Ganganagar and lay the foundation stone for seven medical colleges at Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer and Tonk.

The medical colleges are being established under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for “Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/ referral hospitals”.

The five medical colleges inaugurated by the Prime Minister have been developed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 1400 crore, while the seven medical colleges whose foundation stone will be laid will be built at a cumulative cost of Rs 2275 crore.

Establishment of these 12 new medical colleges would increase the number of MBBS seats in the State to 6275 seats from 1750 seats in 2013-14, which would be a 258% increase.

Further, Prime Minister will inaugurate six Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in the districts of Udaipur, Banswara, Partapgarh and Dungarpur which will benefit the tribal population residing in these districts. He will also inaugurate Kendriya Vidyalaya Tivri, Jodhpur during the programme.