PM Modi To Visit Pune on August 1; Check Full Schedule And Key Details
PM Modi will be conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award, as per a statement from his office.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune in Maharashtra on Tuesday during which he will lay the foundation stone of various development project.
The Prime Minister will also flag off metro trains marking the inauguration of completed sections of the Pune Metro.
Let's take a detailed look into his schedule and other key details.
PM Modi's Pune Visit Schedule
According to a statement from PMO, PM Modi will perform Darshan and Pooja at Dagdusheth Mandir at around 11 AM.
At 11:45 AM, he will be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award.
Then at 12:45 PM, PM Modi will flag off metro trains and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.
PM Modi will flag off Metro trains marking inauguration of services on completed sections of the two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I.
These sections are from Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and Garware College station to Ruby Hall Clinic station.
The statement said that the foundation stone of the project was also laid by PM Modi in 2016.
"The new sections will connect important places of the Pune city like Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Pune Municipal Corporation office, Pune RTO and Pune Railway Station," the statement said.
The design of some of the metro stations on the route draws inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan Metro Station and Deccan Gymkhana metro stations have a unique design resembling the headgear worn by soldiers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - also known as “Mavala Pagadi.”
The Shivaji Nagar underground Metro station has a distinctive design which reminds of the forts built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Another unique feature is that the Civil Court metro station is one of the deepest metro stations in the country, having the deepest point at 33.1 m. The station roof is made in such a manner that direct sunlight falls on the platform.
PM To Inaugurate Waste To Energy Plant
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Waste to Energy Plant under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).
Developed at a cost of about Rs 300 crores, it will use up about 2.5 lakh MT of waste annually to produce electricity.
PM Modi will also handover more than 1280 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by PCMC.
He will also handover more than 2650 PMAY houses constructed by Pune Municipal Corporation.
Further, he will also lay the foundation stone of around 1190 PMAY houses to be constructed by PCMC, and of over 6400 houses constructed by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.
Lokmanya Tilak National Award
The Lokmanya Tilak National Award was constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983, to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak.
The award is given to people who have worked for the progress and development of the nation and whose contribution can only be looked upon as remarkable and extraordinary. It is presented every year on the 1st of August - Lokmanya Tilak’s death anniversary, the statement said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the 41st recipient of the award. It has previously been presented to luminaries such as Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma, Pranab Mukherjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi, Dr. Manmohan Singh, N. R. Narayana Murthy, Dr. E. Sreedharan among others.