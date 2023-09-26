PM Modi To Visit Gujarat On September 26-27; Check Full Schedule And Key Details

PM Modi will participate in a programme marking the celebration of 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Science City, Ahmedabad. It will witness the participation of industry associations, prominent personalities from the sphere of trade & commerce, young entrepreneurs, and students of higher and technical education colleges, among others.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started under the leadership of PM Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

"20 years ago. On 28th September 2003, the journey of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit started. Over time, it transformed to become a truly global event, attaining the status of being one of the most premier business summits in India," the statement said.

With about 300 international participants in 2003, the summit witnessed an overwhelming participation from over thousands of delegates from more than 135 nations in 2019, it added.