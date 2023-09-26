PM Modi To Visit Gujarat On September 26-27; Check Full Schedule And Key Details
The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started under the leadership of PM Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from September 26, during which he will participate in a programme marking the completion of 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and dedicate to the nation as well as lay the foundation stone of projects worth crores of rupees.
Here's the full schedule of PM Modi's Gujarat Visit:
PM Modi's Gujarat Visit Schedule
According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at around 10 AM on September 27, PM Modi will participate in a programme marking the celebration of 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.
After that, at around 12:45 PM, he will reach Bodeli, Chhotaudepur, where he will dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 5200 crores.
20 Years Of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
PM Modi will participate in a programme marking the celebration of 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Science City, Ahmedabad. It will witness the participation of industry associations, prominent personalities from the sphere of trade & commerce, young entrepreneurs, and students of higher and technical education colleges, among others.
"20 years ago. On 28th September 2003, the journey of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit started. Over time, it transformed to become a truly global event, attaining the status of being one of the most premier business summits in India," the statement said.
With about 300 international participants in 2003, the summit witnessed an overwhelming participation from over thousands of delegates from more than 135 nations in 2019, it added.
PM Modi At Bodeli, Chhotaudepur
School infrastructure across Gujarat to get a massive boost as PM Modi will dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth more than Rs 4500 crore under the programme ‘Mission Schools of Excellence’, the PMO said.
Thousands of new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs, STEM (Science, Technology Engineering, and Mathematics) labs and other infrastructure built across schools in Gujarat will be dedicated to the nation by PM Modi.
He will also lay the foundation stone for improving and upgrading thousands of classrooms across Gujarat schools under the mission.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the project ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra 2.0’. This project will be built upon the success of ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’ which has ensured continuous monitoring of schools and improvement in student learning outcomes in Gujarat.
‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra 2.0’ will lead to the establishment of Vidya Samiksha Kendras in all districts and blocks of Gujarat.
During the programme, PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation multiple development projects including new bridge built at a across Narmada river on ‘odara Dabhoi-Sinor-Malsar-Asa road’ in Taluka Sinor, Vadodara district; Chab Talav re-development project, water supply project in Dahod, about 400 newly built houses for the economic weaker section at Vadodara, Village Wi-Fi project across 7500 villages across Gujarat; and the newly built Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Dahod.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the water supply project in Chhotaudepur; a flyover bridge in Godhra, Panchmahal; and the FM Radio studio at Dahod to be built under the ‘Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND)’ scheme of the Central Government.