PM Modi To Visit Gujarat On October 30-31; Check Full Schedule And Key Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on October 30 and 31. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth Rs 5,950 crore at a function in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Monday, the first day of his two-day visit to the state.

On Monday, at around 10:30 AM, he will perform Pooja and Darshan at Ambaji Temple. Thereafter at around 12 noon, he will reach Kheralu in Mehsana.

On Tuesday, at around 8 AM, Prime Minister Modi will visit Kevadia where he will offer floral tribute at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple projects. Thereafter, at around 11:15 AM, he will address the Officer Trainees of the 98th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 5.0.

Here are the details of PM Modi's Gujarat visit: