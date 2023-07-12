PM Modi To Visit France and UAE From July 13-15; Check Full Details Here
PM Modi will visit Paris from July 13-14 at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron, President of France.
According to a Ministry of External Affairs release, PM Modi will visit Paris from July 13-14 at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron, President of France.
PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade on 14 July, where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent would be participating.
The French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in the French consciousness as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789. The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of the celebrations.
The release said that PM Modi will hold formal talks with Macron. The French President will also host a State Banquet as well as a private dinner in honour of Prime Minister Modi.
PM Modi is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister of France as well as the Presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly of France.
He will separately interact with the Indian diaspora in France, CEOs of Indian and French companies, and prominent French personalities.
"This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India – France Strategic Partnership, and Prime Minister’s visit will provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation," MEA said.
PM Modi's UAE Visit: Full Schedule & Details
After the conclusion of his France visit, PM Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on July 15. Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.
"The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture," the release said.
"It will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 of the UNFCCC and India’s G-20 Presidency in which UAE is a Special Invitee," it added.