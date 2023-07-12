PM Modi To Visit France and UAE From July 13-15; Check Full Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an Official Visit to France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from July 13-15

According to a Ministry of External Affairs release, PM Modi will visit Paris from July 13-14 at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade on 14 July, where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent would be participating.

The French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in the French consciousness as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789. The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of the celebrations.