PM Modi To Visit 4 States On July 7-8; Check Out His Schedule And Other Key Details
PM Modi will visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh on Friday. On July 8, he will visit Telangana and Rajasthan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting four states on July 7 and 8 to dedicate and lay foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 50,000 crores.
According to a PIB release, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects in a public programme in Raipur at around 10:45 AM on Friday.
Prime Minister will reach Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh at around 2:30 PM, where he will participate in the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press Gorakhpur, followed by flagging off of Vande Bharat trains at Gorakhpur Railway Station.
Thereafter, at around 5 PM, PM Modi will reach Varanasi, where he will attend a public programme and lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects.
On July 8, at around 10:45 AM, PM Modi will reach Warangal, Telangana and attend a public programme where he will lay the foundation stone of various projects.
Prime Minister Modi will reach Bikaner at around 4:15 PM, where he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Rajasthan.
Here Is The Full Schedule Of PM Modi's Visit
PM Modi In Raipur
Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for five National Highway projects worth around Rs. 6,400 crores.
The projects include the 33 km long 4-laning of Raipur to Kodebod section on the Jabalpur-Jagdalpur National Highway. He will also dedicate to the nation the 53 km long 4-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of Bilaspur to Ambikapur section of NH-130.
Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for three National Highway projects for the Chhattisgarh Section of the 6-lane Greenfield Raipur - Visakhapatnam corridor. These include the development of 43 km long six lane Jhanki-Sargi section on NH 130 CD; 57 km long six lane Sargi-Basanwahi section on NH 130 CD; and 25 km long six lane Basanwahi-Marangpuri section of NH-130 CD.
A key component is a 6-Lane tunnel of 2.8 Km length with 27 animal passes and 17 monkey canopies provided for unrestricted wildlife movement in Udanti Wildlife Sanctuary area.
Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of 103 km long Raipur - Khariar Road Rail Line which has been completed at a cost of Rs. 750 Crores. He will also dedicate to the nation a 17 km long new railway line connecting Keoti - Antagarh.
Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation a bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation with a capacity of 60 thousand metric ton per annum at Korba, constructed at a cost of over Rs 130 crores. Further, Prime Minister will also kickstart the distribution of 75 lakh cards to the beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat.
PM Modi's Gorakhpur Visit
Prime Minister Modi will visit the Gita Press in Gorakhpur and participate in the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of the historic printing press. He will release the chitramaya Shiva Purana granth during the programme. The Prime Minister will also visit the Leela Chitra temple in the Gita Press.
Prime Minister will flag off two Vande Bharat trains from Gorakhpur Railway station. The two trains are Gorakhpur – Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur – Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express.
Gorakhpur – Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will pass through Ayodhya and will improve connectivity to important cities in the state and also give a fillip to tourism.
Jodhpur – Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express will improve connectivity to famous places such as Jodhpur, Abu Road, Ahmedabad and will boost socio-economic development in the region.
Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Gorakhpur Railway Station redevelopment.
PM Modi In Varanasi
During the public programme in Varanasi, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,100 crore.
He will dedicate Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction - Son Nagar railway line of Dedicated Freight Corridor. Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation three railway lines whose electrification or doubling has been completed at a cost of more than 990 crore.
These include Ghazipur city - Aunrihar rail line, Aunrihar- Jaunpur rail line and Bhatni- Aunrihar rail line.
Prime Minister will dedicate to nation the four-lane widening of Varanasi-Jaunpur section of NH-56, which has been completed at a cost of more than Rs 2750 crore, making travel from Varanasi to Lucknow easier and faster.
Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 192 rural drinking water schemes, to be built at a cost of more than Rs 550 crore, under the Jal Jeevan Mission. It will provide pure drinking water to 7 lakh people in 192 villages.
Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of redesigning and redevelopment of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats.
PM Modi's Telangana Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for several crucial infrastructure development projects in Telangana worth around Rs. 6,100 crores.
Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 176 km long National Highway projects worth over Rs. 5,550 crores. The projects include 108 km long Mancherial – Warangal section of the Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor.
He will also lay the foundation stone for upgradation of the 68 km long Karimnagar – Warangal section of NH-563 from existing two lane to a four-lane configuration.
Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Railway Manufacturing Unit, Kazipet.
PM Modi In Rajasthan
Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs. 24,300 crore in Bikaner, aimed at enhancing the region's infrastructure and welfare.
Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation six lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar - Jamnagar Economic Corridor.
Giving a boost to the power sector in the region, Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation the phase-I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor worth around Rs. 10,950 Crore.
Prime Minister will dedicate a new 30-bedded Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Bikaner. The hospital will have a capacity upgradeable to 100 beds. This hospital will serve as a vital healthcare facility, catering to the medical needs of the local community and ensuring accessible and quality healthcare services.
Further, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Bikaner Railway station. To be developed at a cost of around Rs. 450 Crores, the redevelopment work will involve renovation of all platforms along with flooring and ceiling while ensuring preservation of the heritage status of the existing structure of the railway station.