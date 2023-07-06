PM Modi To Visit 4 States On July 7-8; Check Out His Schedule And Other Key Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting four states on July 7 and 8 to dedicate and lay foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 50,000 crores.

PM Modi will visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh on Friday. On July 8, he will visit Telangana and Rajasthan.

According to a PIB release, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects in a public programme in Raipur at around 10:45 AM on Friday.

Prime Minister will reach Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh at around 2:30 PM, where he will participate in the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press Gorakhpur, followed by flagging off of Vande Bharat trains at Gorakhpur Railway Station.

Thereafter, at around 5 PM, PM Modi will reach Varanasi, where he will attend a public programme and lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects.

On July 8, at around 10:45 AM, PM Modi will reach Warangal, Telangana and attend a public programme where he will lay the foundation stone of various projects.

Prime Minister Modi will reach Bikaner at around 4:15 PM, where he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Rajasthan.