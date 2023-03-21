PM Modi To Pay His Seventh Visit To Poll-Bound Karnataka This Year On Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to poll-bound Karnataka on March 25—his seventh this year—during which he will take part in various events, including a Metro ride, and address a mega public meeting organised by the BJP.

Assembly polls are due by May, and the schedule is likely to be announced by the Election Commission in the coming days.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will participate in programmes organised in Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru, and Davangere districts.

According to an official release, upon his arrival here in the morning on that day, the Prime Minister will travel to Chikkaballapura by helicopter to inaugurate the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research there.