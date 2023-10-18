PM Modi To Launch RRTS In India By Inaugurating Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Priority Section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor at the Sahibabad RAPIDX station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said he will flag off a RAPIDX train connecting Sahibabad and Duhai Depot, marking the launch of the RRTS in India.

Modi will also address a public meeting to mark the occasion and later inaugurate two stretches of the east-west corridor of the Bengaluru Metro.

The PMO said the 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, which will be inaugurated, will connect Sahibabad to Duhai Depot through stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai.

The foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by him on March 8, 2019. In line with the his vision to transform regional connectivity in the country through construction of new world-class transport infrastructure, the RRTS project is being developed, the PMO said in a statement.