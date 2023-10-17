PM Modi To Inaugurate Global Maritime India Summit 2023 Today; Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) 2023 on October 17, 2023 at around 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

The summit will be held from October 17 to 19 at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai.

During the programme, PM Modi will unveil 'Amrit Kaal Vision 2047', the long term blueprint for the Indian maritime blue economy.

According to an official PIB release, the blueprint outlines strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing port facilities, promoting sustainable practices and facilitating international collaboration.

In line with this futuristic plan, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 23,000 crore, that are aligned with the 'Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’ for the Indian maritime blue economy, the statement said.