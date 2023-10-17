PM Modi To Inaugurate Global Maritime India Summit 2023 Today; Details Here
During the programme, PM Modi will unveil 'Amrit Kaal Vision 2047', the long term blueprint for the Indian maritime blue economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) 2023 on October 17, 2023 at around 10:30 AM via video conferencing.
The summit will be held from October 17 to 19 at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai.
According to an official PIB release, the blueprint outlines strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing port facilities, promoting sustainable practices and facilitating international collaboration.
In line with this futuristic plan, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 23,000 crore, that are aligned with the 'Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’ for the Indian maritime blue economy, the statement said.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Tuna Tekra all-weather deep draft terminal, to be built at a cost of more than Rs 4,500 crore at Deendayal Port Authority in Gujarat.
This state-of-the-art greenfield terminal will be developed in PPP mode. The terminal, which is likely to emerge as an international trade hub, will handle next-gen vessels exceeding 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), and will act as a gateway for Indian trade via the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).
PM Modi will also dedicate more than 300 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth more than 7 lakh crore for global and national partnership in the maritime sector, during the programme.
Attendees At The Global Maritime India Summit 2023
The summit is the biggest Maritime Event in the country. It will witness the participation of Ministers from across the globe representing countries from Europe, Africa, South America, Asia (including central Asia, Middle East and the BIMSTEC region).
The summit will also be attended by Global CEOs, Business leaders, Investors, Officials and other stakeholders from across the world. Further, several Indian states will also be represented in the summit by the Ministers and other dignitaries.
Global Maritime India Summit 2023: Discussions
The three-day GMIS will discuss and deliberate key issues of the maritime sector including:
Ports of the future
Decarbonisation
Coastal shipping and Inland water transportation
Shipbuilding; repair and recycling
Finance, insurance and arbitration
Maritime clusters
Innovation and technology
Maritime safety and security
Maritime tourism
The summit will also provide an excellent platform for attracting investment in the maritime sector of the country. The first Maritime India summit was held in 2016 at Mumbai. The Second Maritime Summit was held virtually in 2021.