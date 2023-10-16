PM Modi To Inaugurate 3rd Edition Of Global Maritime India Summit

Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Tuna Tekra all-weather deep draft terminal, to be built at a cost of more than Rs 4,500 crore at the Deendayal Port Authority in Gujarat. This state-of-the-art greenfield terminal will be developed in PPP mode.

It is likely to emerge as an international trade hub and will handle next-gen vessels exceeding 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), and will act as a gateway for Indian trade via the proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), it said.