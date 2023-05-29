PM Modi To Flag Off Assam's First Vande Bharat Express: Check Route, Stoppages, Fares & More

The inaugural journey of Assam's first Vande Bharat express will begin from Wednesday May 31 onwards. The train will run on all days except on Tuesdays. You can log into the IRCTC app or website and book your tickets on the new Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, ticket booking has already commenced.

Lets find out some important details about Assam's first Vande Bharat Express.