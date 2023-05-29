PM Modi To Flag Off Assam's First Vande Bharat Express: Check Route, Stoppages, Fares & More
The Guwahati - NJP Vande Bharat Express will cover the journey from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri in 5 hours 30 minutes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Assam's first-ever Vande Bharat Express train on May 29 at 12 noon, via video-conferencing. This new Vande Bharat express will connect Guwahati in Assam and New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal.
I am delighted to flag off Assamâs first Vande Bharat Express tomorrow, 29th May, at 12 noon. This state-of-the-art train embodies our commitment to providing speed, comfort and enhanced connectivity.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2023
It will also boost tourism and enrich socio-economic development.
Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express Update
The inaugural journey of Assam's first Vande Bharat express will begin from Wednesday May 31 onwards. The train will run on all days except on Tuesdays. You can log into the IRCTC app or website and book your tickets on the new Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, ticket booking has already commenced.
Lets find out some important details about Assam's first Vande Bharat Express.
Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express Train Number
Train Number 22227: New Jalpaiguri To Guwahati
Train Number 22228: Guwahati To New Jalpaiguri
Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express Stoppages
Train Number 22227 starting from New Jalpaiguri will halt at the following stations
New Cooch Behar
New Alipurduar
Kokrajhar
New Bongaigaon
Kamakhya
Guwahati
Train Number 22228 starting from Guwahati will halt at the following stations
Kamakhya
New Bongaigaon
Kokrajhar
New Alipurduar
New Cooch Behar
New Jalpaiguri
Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express Timings
As per the IRCTC schedule, the Vande Bharat express 22228 starting from Guwahati will depart at 16:30 and reach New Jalpaiguri station at 22:00.
During the return journey, the Vande Bharat express 22227 starting from New Jalpaiguri will depart at 06:10 and reach Guwahati at 11:40.
Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express Timetable
Train Number 22227
Train Number 22228
Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express Ticket Price
The fare for an AC chair from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri will be Rs 1,225 (inclusive of Rs 308 catering charges), while an Executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 2,205 (inclusive of Rs 369 catering charges)
The fare for an AC chair from New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati will be Rs 1,075 (inclusive of Rs 157 catering charges), while an Executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 2,025 (inclusive of Rs 190 catering charges)
More About Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express
Connecting Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri, the train will help save about an hour of journey time, when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places. Vande Bharat will cover the journey in 5 hrs 30 mins, while the current fastest train takes 6 hrs 30 mins to cover the same journey.
The state of the art Vande Bharat Express will provide people of the region the means to travel with speed and comfort. It will also boost tourism in the region.
This will be Indian Railways' 18th Vande Bharat Express and will be the first Vande Bharat Express to operate in Assam and also in India's Northeast region. This will be the 3rd Vande Bharat for West Bengal after the Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat Express and the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also dedicate 182 Route Kms of newly electrified sections. This will help provide pollution free transportation with trains running at higher speed and reduced running time of trains. It will also open the doors for trains running on electric traction to enter Meghalaya.
Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate a newly constructed DEMU/MEMU shed at Lumding in Assam. This new facility will be helpful for maintaining DEMU rakes operating in this region, leading to better operational feasibility.