PM Modi To Flag Off 2 Vande Bharat Trains Connecting Gorakhpur-Lucknow & Jodhpur-Ahmedabad On July 7

Gorakhpur – Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will pass through Ayodhya and will improve connectivity to important cities in the state and also give a fillip to tourism, according to a statement from Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Gorakhpur Railway Station redevelopment. The station will be redeveloped at a cost of around Rs. 498 crore and will provide world class passenger amenities, PMO statement said.