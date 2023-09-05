PM Modi To Attend ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits In Jakarta

Asked whether the issue of China's release of the so-called 'new standard' map would figure in the summit talks, Kumar said, "It is difficult to anticipate what would be discussed when the leaders meet, but issues which are of mutual concern -- regional and international-- would all come up."

To another question on whether there is a possibility of consensus to reject the map on the issue at the ASEAN-India summit as a number of member countries of the grouping have already criticised China's cartographic aggression, the senior official said he cannot anticipate what would come out of the discussions.