PM Modi Speaks With Nepalese Counterpart, Reviews Aspects Of Indo-Nepal Cooperation

05 Aug 2023, 7:45 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Narendra Modi (Source: Narendra Modi/Twitter)</p></div>
PM Narendra Modi (Source: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Saturday and reviewed various aspects of the India-Nepal cooperation to strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The telephone conversation between Modi and Prachanda continues the tradition of high level exchanges between the two countries.

"The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the India-Nepal bilateral cooperation and followed-up on discussions held during Prime Minister Prachanda's recent visit to India from 31 May to 3 June 2023, so as to advance the bilateral partnership and to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office here said.

Nepal, a close and friendly neighbour, is a key partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, it said.

