PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and said his timeless teachings "continue to illuminate our path."

The nation remembered Bapu and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, revered freedom fighters and stalwarts of India, both of whom were born on Oct. 2.

Modi on Monday also paid floral tributes to Shastri at Vijay Ghat memorial early in the morning.