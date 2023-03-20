PM Modi, Japan Counterpart Fumio Kishida To Discuss Pressing Global Challenges

Ways to confront pressing global challenges like rising food and energy prices, ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and expanding overall bilateral ties will be the key focus of wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, on Monday.

The Japanese prime minister arrived in Delhi at around 8 a.m. on Monday on a nearly 27-hour visit to ramp up bilateral ties in a range of areas and discuss how convergence between India's G20 presidency and Japan's G7 presidency can help address various global problems.

On the bilateral front, the two sides are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in a range of areas, including defence and security, trade and investment, and high technologies.

During his visit to India in March last year, Kishida announced an investment target of five trillion yen (roughly Rs 3,20,000 crore) in India over the next five years.