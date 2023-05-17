PM Modi In Odisha On May 18: Here’s The Complete Schedule of Prime Minister's Visit
PM Narendra Modi will be in Odisha to lay foundation stone and inaugurate key developmental projects
In a significant development for the rail infrastructure of Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone and dedicate several railway projects worth over Rs. 8,000 crores in the state. The inauguration ceremony will take place on May 18th at approximately 12:30 PM through a video conference.
Here Are The Details Of PM Modi's Odisha Visit
One of the major highlights of the event will be the flagging off of the Vande Bharat Express, connecting Puri and Howrah. This high-speed train will traverse through multiple districts in Odisha and West Bengal, offering passengers a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience. The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express is expected to boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.
Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations. These stations will undergo a comprehensive transformation, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring a world-class experience for passengers.
Another significant announcement to be made by the Prime Minister is the dedication of 100% electrification of the rail network in Odisha. This milestone achievement will not only reduce operating and maintenance costs but also decrease dependence on imported crude oil, thereby contributing to sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation.
Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate several other crucial rail projects during the ceremony. These include the doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh rail line, the Angul-Sukinda broad gauge rail line, the Manoharpur-Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Jamga third line, and the Bichhupali-Jhartarbha broad-gauge line. These newly developed and expanded rail lines will effectively address the increasing demands of industries such as steel, power, and mining in Odisha, while simultaneously easing the pressure on passenger traffic.
The Prime Minister's visit to Odisha is expected to boost the state's developmental initiatives.