PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh On June 27: Check Full Schedule Of Prime Minister's Visit
PM Modi will reach Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal at around 10:30 AM and will flag off five Vande Bharat Trains.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday where he will flag off five Vande Bharat Trains, attend a public programme in Shahdol, launch the Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and kickstart the distribution of Ayushman cards.
According to an official statement from his office, PM Modi will also visit Pakaria village in Shahdol District.
Full Schedule Of PM Modi's Madhya Pradesh Visit
The five Vande Bharat trains are Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.
Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Indore Vande Bharat Express will facilitate easy and fast travel between two important cities of Madhya Pradesh and will improve the connectivity of the cultural, tourist and religious places in the region.
Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati) - Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect Mahakaushal Region (Jabalpur) to the Central Region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. Also, tourist places in the region will also be benefitted by improved connectivity.
Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and Bihar. Enhancing connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a boon for tourists, students and businessmen.
Dharwad–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect important cities in Karnataka - Dharwad and Hubballi with State Capital Bengaluru.
Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express. It will run between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station.
PM Modi In Shahdol
PM Modi will travel to Shahdol and will launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission at a public programme at around 3 pm. He will also distribute sickle cell genetic status cards to the beneficiaries.
According to PMO statement, the Mission aims to address the pressing health challenges posed by sickle cell disease, particularly among the tribal population.
The launch will mark a crucial milestone in the Government’s ongoing efforts to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public health problem by 2047. The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission was announced in the Union Budget 2023.
After that, the Prime Minister will kickstart the distribution of about 3.57 crore Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards in Madhya Pradesh.
The ceremony for the distribution of Ayushman cards is being organised at Urban bodies, Gram panchayats and Development Blocks across the state.
PM Modi To Honour Rani Durgavati
During the programme, PM Modi will honour Rani Durgavati on the occasion of the conclusion of the ‘Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra’. The Yatra is being organised by Madhya Pradesh Government to popularise Rani Durgavati’s valour and sacrifice.
Rani Durgavati, was the ruling queen of Gondwana in the mid 16th century. She is remembered as a brave, fearless and courageous warrior who fought for freedom against the Mughals.
PM Modi To Visit Pakaria Village
Prime Minister will conclude his Madhya Pradesh visit by going to Pakaria village of Shahdol district and interact with leaders of the tribal community, Self-Help Groups, leaders of PESA [Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996] committees and Captains of Village Football Clubs.