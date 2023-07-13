PM Modi In France: Here's The Full Itinerary Of Prime Minister's Visit To Paris
PM Modi has termed this visit "special" as he will join France President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day celebrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday departed from India for his 2-day visit to France,
In his departure statement, PM Modi termed this visit "special" as he will join France President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour.
An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion.
"This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties. We also work together on regional and global issues," PM Modi said.
Take a look at PM Modi's schedule in France:
PM Modi's France Visit: Schedule
DAY 1: PM Modi will reach Paris on Thursday afternoon. According to news agency PTI, Prime Minister Modi will meet President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and address an Indian community event at La Seine Musicale.
In the evening, Macron will host a private dinner for PM Modi.
DAY 2:
On Friday, PM Modi will grace the Bastille Day Parade, meet the president of the French National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet and will attend a series of interactions with thought leaders and business people.
There will be a ceremonial reception for Narendra Modi at the Élysée Palace on Friday and it will be followed by delegation-level talks between PM Modi and Macron, PTI reported.
The two leaders will also participate in the India-France CEO Forum. Later in the evening, Macron will host a banquet for Modi at the iconic Louvre museum complex in Paris.
"I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years. I have had the opportunity to meet President Macron several times since my last Official Visit to France in 2022, most recently in Hiroshima, Japan in May 2023 during the G-7 Summit," PM Modi said.
From Paris, PM Modi will be travelling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an Official Visit on July 15.
"I look forward to meeting my friend, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi," he said.
"Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science & technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties," the Prime Ministe said.
PM Modi recalled that last year, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and he agreed on a Roadmap on the future of the India-UAE partnership, and he looks forward to discussing with him how to further deepen the ties between the two countries.
UAE will be hosting the 28th Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP-28) later this year.
"I am confident that my visit to UAE will usher in a new chapter in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Modi said.