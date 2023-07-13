PM Modi In France: Here's The Full Itinerary Of Prime Minister's Visit To Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday departed from India for his 2-day visit to France,

In his departure statement, PM Modi termed this visit "special" as he will join France President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties. We also work together on regional and global issues," PM Modi said.

Take a look at PM Modi's schedule in France: