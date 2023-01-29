ADVERTISEMENT
PM Modi Chairs Meeting Of Council Of Ministers Ahead Of Budget
The meeting, the first to be held for the Union Council of Ministers in 2023, started around 10 a.m. and is expected to conclude in the evening.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ahead of the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers.
Ahead of the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers.
The Union Budget, which will be presented in Parliament on Feb. 1, will be the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government before the 2024 general elections.
The meeting, the first to be held for the Union Council of Ministers in 2023, started around 10 a.m. and is expected to conclude in the evening.
Sources said working of several ministries and policy initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi government will be reviewed and discussed.
This comes amid a buzz of a cabinet reshuffle and also ahead of the assembly polls in nine states this year.
ADVERTISEMENT