PM Modi Calls On People Of Tripura To Vote In Record Numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, urged the people of Tripura state to vote in record numbers in the assembly polls and strengthen the 'festival of democracy'.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: PM Narendra Modi's official Twitter handle)</p></div>
The voting for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security.

"Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," Modi said in a tweet.

"I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise," he said. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

