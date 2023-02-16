ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
PM Modi Calls On People Of Tripura To Vote In Record Numbers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, urged the people of Tripura state to vote in record numbers in the assembly polls and strengthen the 'festival of democracy'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, urged the people of Tripura state to vote in record numbers in the assembly polls and strengthen the 'festival of democracy'.The voting for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security."Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," Modi said in a tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, urged the people of Tripura state to vote in record numbers in the assembly polls and strengthen the 'festival of democracy'.
The voting for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security.
"Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," Modi said in a tweet.
"I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise," he said. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
India PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez
Opinion
India PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez
ADVERTISEMENT