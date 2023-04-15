PM Modi Calls For People's Participation In Fight Against Climate Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said an idea becomes a mass movement when it moves from "discussion tables to dinner tables" as he called for people's participation and collective efforts in the fight against climate change.

He also told a gathering of world leaders, on Friday, that when people become conscious that the simple acts in their daily lives are powerful, there will be a very positive impact on the environment.

"People across the world hear a lot about climate change. Many of them feel a lot of anxiety because they do not know what they can do about it. They are constantly made to feel that only governments or global institutions have a role. If they learn that they can also contribute, their anxiety will turn into action," Modi said while addressing the World Bank-organised 'Making it Personal: How behavioral change can tackle climate change' conference.

Citing 'Mission Life', which was launched by the Indian prime minister and the UN secretary general last year October, Modi said the programme is about democratising the battle against climate change.

"Climate change cannot be fought from conference tables alone. It has to be fought from the dinner tables in every home," he told the conference being held on the sidelines of the annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.